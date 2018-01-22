JOHANNESBURG: In a major blow to South Africa, middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the third and final Test of the three-match series against India due to a fractured finger.

The 27-year-old sustained a fracture in his right finger during a domestic one-day cup clash on January 17 and, now he would remain sidelined for at least three to four weeks to recover fully.

However, Bavuma will continue to be a part of the Test squad, with the national selectors opting not to name his replacement, ESPNcricinfo reported.

It should be noted that the middle-order batsman was part of the squad against the Virat Kohli-led side, but he did not get a chance to be a part of the Playing XI in the opening two Tests.

Theunis de Bruyn, who is the extra batsman in the squad, is likely to open the innings for South Africa in the final Test, beginning here at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bavuma is expected to recover in time for the four-match Test series against Australia, starting March 1 at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban.