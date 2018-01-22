DHAKA: Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews was Sunday ruled out of the remainder of the tri-nation one-day tournament in Bangladesh due to a hamstring injury.

Stand-in-captain Dinesh Chandimal confirmed the development after Sri Lanka's five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in Dhaka.

"He (Mathews) flew back home in the morning," Chandimal told reporters on Sunday.

Sri Lanka ended their miserable run with the win against Zimbabwe, keeping their hopes alive of making the tri-series final.

All-rounder Mathews, 30, was injured during his team's opening ODI of the series on January 17 and missed their next two matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Chandimal also said that Mathews' participation was uncertain for the bilateral series against hosts Bangladesh, that will follow the tri-nation tournament.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play two Tests and two Twenty20 matches against Bangladesh, with the series kicking off in Chittagong with the first five-day game on January 31.

Mathews, who returned as the team's limited-overs captain ahead of the tri-series, made a valiant 42 before the islanders went down to Zimbabwe by 12 runs.