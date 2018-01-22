New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot in front of Pakistan's wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed during the first Twenty20 international cricket match. | Photo: AFP

New Zealand won the opening Twenty20 against Pakistan by seven wickets with 25 balls to spare in Wellington on Monday.

Colin Munro was left 49 not out as they reached their 106 run target for the loss of three wickets in the 16th over.

Pakistan were all out for 105 with two balls remaining in their innings.

Babar Azam made 41 while for New Zealand Tim Southee took three for 13 and Seth Rance had figures of three for 26.