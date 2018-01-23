JOHANNESBURG: After the series defeat in Centurion, a question that irked India captain Virat Kohli was regarding the playing XI and whether constant chopping and changing had played a role.He defended each and every selection call — although he didn’t really justify any — and the arguments made were too vague.

On Monday, the question was put forward to head coach Ravi Shastri. He remarked that in foreign conditions, the team had to be more flexible with combinations, and that form played a role when it came to dropping a player.In a departure from the team’s stand, he also said that reaching South Africa earlier would have been better. “In hindsight, I would say that another 10 days of practice here would have made a difference. But that’s no excuse.”

Although he began by stating that “chopping and changing in India is easier”, he corrected himself.

“Chopping and changing overseas is easier. In India, you don’t need to because you know what the conditions are. Overseas, you go by current form and conditions, and you see which player can adapt to certain conditions quicker than the other. What are the overhead conditions for one bowler to play, as opposed to what kind of track you will get; where you need a bowler with bounce or one with swing. That’s where the chopping and changing starts, my friend.”

For a team that has fought its way through the home season despite the opponents — which were many — being on top in multiple Tests, India have not been able to replicate the same in South Africa.

Time and again, they have been guilty of squandering advantages. Shastri, who had spent that stretch as a commentator (Anil Kumble was the coach) said those scenarios should have been avoided to begin with, as they were in conditions familiar to the team.

“Conditions back home, we are familiar with. There we shouldn’t be in positions where you have to fight back, as far as I am concerned. We fought back and we did well. Here, the conditions are different.”

Though India had rested most of its regulars for the limited-over series against Sri Lanka, Shastri was also asked if he thought that sending Test specialists early to South Africa could have helped.

“There was a thought (on sending Test specialists early), but then you are left disjointed. Even as a team, you are left disjointed. Who is going to handle things here? Preparation wise or whatever. Those thoughts can be put up in hindsight. But in hindsight, I would say the best thing would have been to reach here two weeks earlier.

“Unfortunately, the schedule was such that you had matches (in India). But I am sure henceforth in the future, when itineraries are made, that will be taken into account. There is absolutely no doubt about that. You get there couple of weeks earlier and prepare.”