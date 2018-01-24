JOHANNESBURG: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the third and final cricket Test at the Wanderers here today.

India decided to go with a four-pace attack, bringing in seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.

Also, Ajinkya Rahane, who didn't play in the first two matches, replaced Rohit Sharma in the side for the crucial Test.

South Africa made one change, adding another seamer with Andile Phehlukwayo coming in for spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Teams

India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel (WK), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo.