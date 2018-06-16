Home Sport Cricket

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors in Tamil Nadu Premier League opener

Dindigul Dragons will face Ruby Trichy Warriors in the first match. With eight teams and 32 matches, the TNPL is spread over 33 days.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third edition of the India Cements-sponsored Tamil Nadu Premier League will start on July 11 in Tirunelveli. Dindigul Dragons will face Ruby Trichy Warriors in the first match. With eight teams and 32 matches, the TNPL is spread over 33 days. There are three venues, with Chennai hosting the final on August 12. Natham is the third venue.

Fourteen matches each will be played in Tirunelveli and Dindigul, with four in Chennai. The winners will bag `1 crore and the runners-up `60 lakh. The third and fourth-placed teams will get `40 lakh each. The other four teams will receive `25 lakh each. Matches are live on Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports 1.
Big win for Challengers

Yellow Challengers beat Red Rangers by 216 runs in the Indian Bank Trophy limited-over women’s tournament organised by TNCA.

Yellow Challengers 328/5 in 50 ovs bt Red Rangers 112 in 29.4 ovs; Green Invaders 220 in 50 ovs lost to Silver Strikers 221/5 in 47.3 ovs; White Warriors 227/7 in 50 ovs bt Blue Avengers 156/7 in 45 ovs (on VJD Method).                            

