CHENNAI: Alwarpet rode on Swapnil Gugale’s unbeaten 120 to post 314 for 4 in 90 overs against CromBest on the first day of the TNCA Senior Division league at SSN college grounds on Tuesday. In another match, Grand Slam made 235 with Bhargav Meral scoring 86.

Brief scores: Elite Group: At SSN: Alwarpet 314/4 in 90 ovs (Swapnil Gugale 120 n.o, B Rahul 78; S Mohanraj 3/78) vs CromBest. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Grand Slam 235 in 79.2 ovs (Bhargav Merai 86; Sunil Sam 5/66) vs Globe Trotters 13/0 in 4 ovs. Plate Group: At TI–Murugappa: TI Cycles 246/5 in 90 ovs (Adithya Ganesh 85 n.o, MUB Sriram 56, Sumant Jain 50; V Arun Kumar 3/72) vs UFCC, T Nagar.

Swaminathan shines

S Swaminathan’s unbeaten 42 and 5/27 helped Kancheepuram to beat Pondicherry by 67 runs in the TNCA inter-district T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Kancheepuram 184/5 in 20 ovs (S Swaminathan 42 n.o) bt Pondicherry 117/9 in 20 ovs (S Swaminathan 5/27, S Aravind 4/15)