The David Warner-Quinton de Kock saga took another turn, with the Aussie lashing out at the South Africa stumper, stating that he’ll “always stick up for his family”. Express brings you up to speed...

Proteas fire back

SA coach Ottis Gibson had come to De Kock’s defence, questioning Darren Lehmann’s remark about on-field aggression, but without “crossing the line”. “They are saying they didn’t cross the line, but where is the line, who sets the line?”

Captains’ planet

Skippers Faf & Smith had a sit-down, convened by match referee Jeff Crowe, with both agreeing that they and the umpires should help avoid conflict. But, the two continued to differ on who was to blame

For my family

The southpaw “regretted” his near-altercation at the Kingsmead stairwell, but also said that De Kock had crossed the line with comments about his wife that were “vile and disgusting”. “When it comes to family or racism comments or anything like that, that’s just a no-go zone,” Warner had said. In new footage now doing the rounds, Warner is heard calling De Kock a “f*****g sook”, which in turn spurred the latter to take a jibe at Warner’s wife Candice.