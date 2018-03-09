CHENNAI: K Shri Vasudeva Das’ (in pic) 107 helped Globe Trotters bag a lead of 222 runs over Grand Slam in a drawn match of the TNCA Elite Group Senior Division league match at Pachaiyappa’s College Grounds here on Thursday. Trotters bagged five points from the outing.

Brief scores: Elite Group: At MRF- Pachaiyappa’s: Grand Slam 235 drew with Globe Trotters 457/6 decl in 150 ovs (K Mukunth 135, X Thalaivan Sargunam 51, S Radhakrishnan 66, Ashwath Mukunthan 40, K Shri Vasudeva Das 107 retd. hurt). Points: Trotters 5 (15); Grand Slam 2 (7). At IC–Guru Nanak: Day 1: Vijay 369/4 in 90 ovs (B Aparajith 76, D Anchit 43, Himmat Singh 41, G Rahul Singh 95 n.o, KB Arun Karthick 69 n.o; Shoaib Md Khan 3/83) vs Nelson. At CPT – IP: Day 1: Young Stars 214/7 in 90 ovs (Wilkins Victor 101 n.o) vs India Pistons. Plate Group: At TI – Murugappa: TI Cycles 421/8 decl drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 266/9 in 129 ovs (M Abhinav 50, MK Sivakumar 41 n.o). Points: TI Cycles 3 (11); UFCC 3 (7). At SSN: Alwarpet 474/8 decl drew with CromBest 143 in 53.3 ovs (Ankur Julka 51; M Siddharth 5/31) and 248/7 in 84 ovs (Ankur Julka 72, T Selvaganapathy 54, S Kishan Kumar 52). Points: Alwarpet 5 (12); CromBest 2 (15). At IIT–Chemplast: Day 1: AG’s Office 317/4 in 90 ovs (NS Chaturved 75, S Dinesh 51, Arpit Vasavada 93 n.o, Francis Rokins 56 n.o) vs Jolly Rovers.