DUBAI: Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar will engage in a conversation around their cricket careers, off-the-field stories and India-Pakistan rivalry.

The two will be in the city on March 22 for the first-ever Colors Cricket Conclave.

Speaking about the conclave, Sachin Gokhale, Business Head - Middle East & Africa and Head of Business Operations and Corporate Strategy for International Business at IndiaCast said, "Colors Cricket Conclave is our first event for 2018 and we're very excited to introduce this unique cricket concept which will host two sides to the cricket story - i.e. a world-renowned batsman and a legendary bowler from two rival countries.