Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. (Photo | MS Dhoni Instagram)

NEW DELHI: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been rested from the ongoing T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka, seems to be making full use of his free time by spending some quality time with his family.

The 36-year-old took to his official Instagram and posted an around a minute long video featuring some still shots of him relaxing with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

Fun time with the family A post shared by @ mahi7781 on Mar 12, 2018 at 10:25pm PDT

The video, which is titled "Fun time with the family", also includes some stills of number of Dhoni's dog.

Dhoni will now return to action in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning April 7.

The former Indian skipper is all set to once again play for Chennai Super Kings, who is making a return to the tournament after serving a two-year suspension in IPL fixing scandal. Dhoni has retained for whopping Rs 15 crore by the CSK in the IPL retention held on January 14.

CSK are slated to take on defending champions and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match of IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.