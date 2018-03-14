KOLKATA: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan today sought "help" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her pitched battle against her husband.

Jahan has levelled numerous allegations on her husband, ranging from adultery, match fixing to even attempt to murder.

She in a press conference at the Bankshall Court sought the chief minister's intervention, reiterating that there's no question of a reconciliation.

"It's a fight for truth by a helpless woman against a celebrity cricketer who has fame, name and money. No one is with me and I request the chief minister to come for the support of truth, but not me or Shami," Jahan told reporters.

"Our fight has reached a stage that there's no question of a compromise now. I will fight my own battle. If I give up now, it will be the loss of face for the whole women community. And why should I? I've all the evidence with me. No chance," she said firmly.

Jahan further alleged that Shami is still giving her threats as she sought for a police protection.

"Shami called me today saying 'Aren't you ashamed of yourself? You have framed me.' He further asked me to take back all the allegations for the sake of my and my daughter's lives," she said.

Pleading for privacy, Jahan also apologised to the media for losing her cool as she had a fight with a TV journalist and even broke a video camera.

The incident took place outside the St Sebastian's School as the journalist was trying to get Jahan's reaction on Shami.

She was then spotted hurriedly going off in a red SUV.

"From morning to night, wherever I go I'm now hounded by the media. Please let me live my life, I've a small daughter at home and I'm fighting alone. In this way, I will not be able to live. I'm going through a lot of stress. Please stop disturbing me," she said.

The Kolkata Police last week booked Shami and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections after Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer.