NEW DELHI: Kings XI Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag on Tuesday rated the new-look Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise as the best of all seasons.

Punjab included several new players in their squad and also retained left-arm spinner Axar Patel. In the auctions, Punjab also retained the services of batsmn David Miller and pacer Mohit Sharma.

"In the past, we didn't have that strong a team and the Indian players were also not that good except Axar and Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper). But this time, we have players who are playing regularly for the national team. I think that we have so far the best team and that is why we feel that we could win this edition," Sehwag told reporters here.

The former India opener also praised all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and West Indian batsman Chris Gayle. The experienced duo were bought at their base price.

"I am happy that both players were bought at their base price because other teams could spent crores on them. So if they could win us 3-4 matches, it's good for us," Sehwag said.

During the interaction at the jersey launch here, Sehwag said a bowler could become a good captain because of his ability to read the situations quicker.

Earlier, the franchise appointed off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as their skipper for the edition.