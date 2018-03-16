CHENNAI: It was 2017 and R Ashwin had just suffered a sports hernia, effectively ruling him out of the IPL. Rising Pune Supergiant had called Parvez Rasool and Washington Sundar for trials and eventually plumped for the Tamil Nadu spinner. A brilliant season there saw him come under the radar of the national selectors.

While the ongoing Nidahas Trophy is an afterthought in the public consciousness, Washington has made the most of his chances in Sri Lanka. With the clamour for wrist spinners growing, it is a finger spinner who is ruling the roost in the island nation.

The off-spinner is currently the highest wicket-taker with seven to his name at an impressive economy rate of 5.87. What has been most impressive, however, is the fact that he has bowled 11 out of his 16 overs during the powerplay. The 18-year-old has mostly bowled the first or second over of the innings. Incidentally, he had opened the bowling on six occasions (out of 11) during the last IPL. It is not anything new for the youngster.

Someone who has seen Washington from close quarters has been former India all-rounder and current Tamil Nadu coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. “The best thing about him is that he is mature beyond his years. He thrives under pressure. Many a time, he asks for the ball in the opening overs even during local or domestic tournaments. All this has prepared him well for the rigours of international cricket,” he told Express.

Despite not being a big turner of the ball, the Chennai lad uses his subtle variations and keeps varying his length to keep the batsmen guessing. He has changed his delivery at the last moment seeing a batsman come down the track, something that claimed Liton Das’ scalp in the last game. Another aspect has been how even his poor deliveries do not go for too many runs.

“His biggest strength is the fact that he knows his limitations and bowls according to his strengths. He does not mess around by trying too many things unlike other tweakers. He has a sharp mind and he keeps it uncluttered,” former India spinner Maninder Singh said.

“He usually sets the field when he bowls for TN, something that he has carried to Sri Lanka. Being a street-smart cricketer, he bowls according to the field he has set. Being a batsman also comes in handy for him. During his delivery stride, he has already thought of one or two alternatives, which he uses in case a batsman premeditates,” Kanitkar added.

He is just six matches into his India career. His solitary ODI appearance was a tough one as he conceded 65 in 10 overs. Talks of being only a T20 specialist are too premature. “His form is good. What people shouldn’t do is put extra pressure on him when he fails. Give him time. He is learning all the time and he is definitely capable of making the 50-over grade,” both experts opined.

ayantan@newindianexpress.com