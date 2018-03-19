CHENNAI: Himmat Singh’s triple century (306 batting) enabled Vijay CC to post 585 for 6 against Globe Trotters on the second day of the Elite Group TNCA Senior Division league match at Guru Nanak College Ground here on Sunday. KB Arun Karthick also joined the party and cracked his third hundred (135) of the season.

M Prabhu took five wickets to

guide India Pistons to victory

vs Nelson SC.

In another match at CPT-IP Ground, offie M Prabhu’s 5 for 34 (match haul 11/67) ensured a 115-run victory for India Pistons over Nelson SC, with a day to spare. With this win, India Pistons have moved to the last four stage in the Elite Group.

Brief Scores: Elite Group: At IC–Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 585/6 in 155 ovs (Himmat Singh 306 batting, KB Arun Karthick 135) vs Globe Trotters. At SSN: Young Stars 210 in 61.5 ovs (R Rohit 51 n.o, B Arun 6/90, NS Harish 4/44) and 10 for no loss in 2 ovs vs Grand Slam 308/8 decl. in 85 ovs (L Suryapprakash 50, Bhargav Merai 122 n.o, S Mohan Prasath 6/98). At CPT–IP: India Pistons 163 and 103/9 in 22.1 ovs (Shoaib Md Khan 6/42) bt Nelson 48 in 20.4 ovs (M Prabhu 6/33, Rajwiner Singh 4/11) and 103 in 27.4 ovs (Shoaib Md Khan 45 n.o,

M Prabhu 5/34, Rajwinder Singh 4/25). Points: Pistons 8 (22); Nelson 0 (19). Plate Group: At IIT–Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 232 in 67 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 45, M Kaushik Gandhi 49, J Syed Mohammed 53, Varun Sood 5/46, R Sanjay Yadav 3/89) vs TI Cycles 213/8 in 89 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 84, DT Chandrasekar 7/89). At TI–Murugappa: UFCC (T Nagar) 314/8 in 98 ovs (Kaushik U Ram 54, M Abhinav 61, GR Manish 46 batting, M Siddharth 3/59) vs Alwarpet. At VB Nest: AG’s Office 305/5 decl. in 82 ovs (Arpit V Vasavada 130, P Francis Rokins 87 n.o) vs CromBest 7/1 in 9 ovs.

Minnu shines

Minnu Mani’s unbeaten 58 helped Kerala beat Tamil Nadu by 119 runs in the BCCI South Zone Women’s Under-23 T20 tournament at Vijayawada.

Kerala 160/3 in 20 ovs (Minnu Mani 58 n.o) bt Tamil Nadu 41 in 19.5 ovs (Jipsa V Joseph 2/4, Keerthy K James 2/12). Points: Kerala 4 (8); Tamil Nadu 0 (0).

Musthafa treasurer

AS Musthafa of ADP FC was elected unopposed as the treasurer of the Chennai Football Association during its Extraordinary General Body Meeting on Sunday. Musthafa was the lone person to file nomination after outgoing treasurer R Jayachandran had resigned. Out of 94 member clubs, 76 attended.