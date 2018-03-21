CHENNAI: After the 0-3 home series whitewash against Australia, the BCCI women’s committee has decided to focus on improving bench strength through more India A tours. On March 27, this committee will have a meeting to discuss having more domestic matches and plan ahead to improve bench strength.

Though there will be an assessment on India players during the meeting, the convenor of women’s committee, Ratnakar Shetty, said that this happens every three months and is not done only after a series loss.

“This (committee) was formed last August to plan tournaments for the India A contingent and domestic players. There will be a check on how domestic tournaments can be improved. We are also planning to broadcast as many matches as possible. This includes domestic matches too,” Shetty told Express.After the tri-nation T20 series and a bilateral ODI series against England, India women will be undergoing training at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy. Apart from the national camps conducted for U-19 and senior players, focus will be on improving fast bowling, spin bowling and wicketkeeping.

“After the England series, the girls will have a break for two months. During that period we have arranged special camps that will be for fast bowlers, wicketkeepers and spinners. There will be talent scouts at the domestic level. Those who do well will be trained to be picked for India A side,” said Shetty.

After India A lost both their warm-up matches against Australia and two T20 warm-ups against England, Shetty said they will be given more exposure. “This is an ongoing process. The performance of India A was not up to the mark but we cannot expect great talents or to win all matches in eight months’ time. India A tours started only in the month of November. We cannot expect them to produce good results immediately. This process will take a couple of years. That’s why BCCI wants to interact with senior players to plan the way forward and also make domestic matches more competitive.”

With India set to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs as part of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship, BCCI has also asked Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to have a couple of matches with India A. The SLC is yet to confirm.

In line with India’s tight schedule this year, the committee is also looking to conduct more matches at the domestic level. India will play the Asia Cup in June, followed by the Sri Lanka tour. In mid-October, Australia A will tour India for three one-dayers and T20s each.“Domestic matches are happening. But utility and need for reorganisation is something we have to look at. If we are need a bigger pool, we need to strengthen the domestic level.”

