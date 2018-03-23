BENGALURU: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a platform for domestic cricketers to shine and get rewarded with the Indian cap. Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Siddharth Kaul are recent examples. Kulwant Khejroliya, who was bought by RCB for Rs 85 lakh, also wants to deliver the goods and play for India.

“IPL is a wonderful platform. If any batsman or bowler shines, he has a good chance of playing for India. If I get a chance to do well, I can also benefit. I have a dream to represent India,” Kulwant told Express.

The Rajasthan-born player is not new to IPL. He was part of Mumbai Indians last season, but did not get a game. The pacer has gained experience playing for Delhi, taking 14 wickets in the Mushtaq Ali T20s, which might have prompted Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and RCB to bid for him.

If Kulwant wants to realise his India dream, he needs to find a way to break into the RCB playing XI. It looks difficult with Chris Woakes, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Siraj among the pacers.

However, if RCB want a left-arm seamer, it would be between Kulwant and Aniket Choudhary. The Delhi pacer is banking on his domestic form. “There are not many left-arm seamers. We have Aniket, who did well last year. After my season with Delhi, I am hoping to get a chance.”

This could be a turning point in Kulwant’s career. Besides getting a chance to share the dressing room with Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, he will also have a chance to learn from Ashish Nehra, who is the bowling coach.

“Him (Nehra) being a left-arm seamer, that is the best thing for me. He has been telling me that ‘T20 is a fast game, the quicker you pick things up, the better for you,’” Kulwant added.

Though Kulwant aspires to play for India, he is already a success story. Before heading for Delhi all alone, he had his share of struggles. “When my elder sister got married, there were massive expenses. There was pressure on me to help my family. I went to Goa and worked in my friend’s restaurant as a waiter. When I came back, a friend in Delhi encouraged me to take up cricket seriously. I lied to my family, saying I am going to Ahmedabad for work and went to Delhi to pursue cricket.”

