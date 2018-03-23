CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings batsman Murali Vijay and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo believe the ‘yellow brigade’ will get back to winning ways. They are confident that MS Dhoni’s team will have a crack at the title this year.

“Coming back to CSK is like coming back home for me. We missed the IPL for the last two years. I was following the auction from Australia and I was really hoping and praying that I come back to Chennai. I’m thankful to the management for showing faith in me,” said Bravo at a function to mark CSK’s tie-up with Equitas Bank. “I didn’t play any cricket after the Big Bash. I wanted to keep myself fit physically and mentally to give my best for Chennai,” added the West Indian.

Vijay, who has played some of his best T20 innings for CSK, promises to give his best on return. “It’s a fantastic opportunity and I’m happy to be back with CSK. The brand of cricket we seem to have been playing before was unique,” said the opener.

Bravo is thrilled that West Indies have qualified for next year’s 50-over World Cup. “Congrats to the team for qualifying. I’m happy for the guys. World Cup without the West Indies! There is a FIFA World Cup without Italy. These things are possible. No one team or country is guaranteed anything,” said Bravo. “It’s a young team. The cricketing world loves to see West Indies competing with the best. I wish them all the best. Hopefully, I play the World Cup as well,” added the first bowler to take 400 T20 wickets.

What is special about Windies players, who have always been a hit in the IPL? “We fancy ourselves in the shortest format. We play the game with the right spirit and flamboyance. Gayle, Pollard, Narine, Russell, Sammy and I enjoy these competitions. We are natural entertainers. It’s not just about playing tournaments, but winning them. That’s why we won two T20 World Cups,” said Bravo.

In South Africa, Vijay was not at his best. Will he be playing more freely in the IPL? “I always play with a free mind and I used the time away from the game to get fitter. Looking forward to the brand of cricket we decide to play and keen to accomplish that,” said Vijay. “One good thing about CSK is that every individual puts the team’s interests ahead of his own. We want to carry that into this year as well and play with fun and flair,” added the player.

Would he like to play county before the tour of England? “It’s not that easy. Yes, a lot of people approached me, especially after the first day of auctions when I went unsold,” Vijay said. Kasi Viswanathan, CSK CEO, informed that the team will start a preparatory camp from Friday.

