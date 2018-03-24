Aiden Markram of South Africa smashes the ball for six on the third day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, March 24, 2018. | AP

CAPE TOWN: First innings century-maker Dean Elgar fell cheaply but Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla built South Africa's lead on the third morning of the third Test at Newlands on Saturday.

At lunch, South Africa were 65 for one in their second innings, an overall lead of 121.

At the start of the day, Australia added ten runs before losing their last wicket as they were all out for 255, giving South Africa a first innings lead of 56.

When South Africa batted, Elgar, who made 141 not out in the first innings, was caught at second slip by Steve Smith off Pat Cummins for 14.

Markram, out for nought in the first innings, was dropped before he had scored off the fourth ball of the second innings when he edged Mitchell Starc low to the left of Usman Khawaja at gully. By lunch, Markram was on 36 not out, with Amla on 17.

Australia’s last batsman, Josh Hazlewood, hit two fours off Kagiso Rabada before he was caught by Amla at first slip off Rabada off the 17th ball of the day.

In contrast to the first two days, the weather was cool and cloudy, with a possibility of rain.