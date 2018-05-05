Home Sport Cricket

Brett Lee calls KKR seamer Shivam Mavi future of Indian bowling 

Mavi, who was part of the World Cup-winning U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw, had impressed everyone with his performance in IPL 2018.

Shivam Mavi bowls during the U19 semi-final cricket World Cup match against Pakistan (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has heaped praise on rookie Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Shivam Mavi, saying he is the future of Indian bowling.

Now, he is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League and has taken three wickets in seven games so far.

"I think Mavi has got everything. His actions are beautiful and he packs himself as a fully furnished bowler.

"With youngsters like Mavi, it's extremely important to play with confidence, enjoying the spirit of the game," Lee, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying in a media release.

"He knows what he is doing and it looks like he really enjoys his cricket. I think Mavi for me is the future for Indian bowlers," added Lee, who in his prime troubled even top-notch batsmen with his pace.

KKR, currently on the third spot, lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL contest tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium here.

 

Brett Lee Shivam Mavi Kolkata Knight Riders IPL

