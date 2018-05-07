Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia hard at work to bring back Steve Smith and co

After finding themselves in a shell following the aftermath of Sandpaper Gate that shook Australian cricket to the core, three of those involved are attempting a way back.

Published: 07th May 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Australian Cricket Captain Steve Smith (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Before we get down to the story, here is what we’ve heard so far.

“I have had some time away to come to terms with everything, and now it’s time to get back into it. I now have a lot to do to earn back your trust.” — Steve Smith.

“Sometimes with our society, something has to happen for the worst for people to come out and show a lot of support. I think I’ve learned a valuable lesson in this myself.” — David Warner.

“They are all good young men, I feel for the three players especially. I worry about them day-in, day-out. It has been a tough six weeks for myself, but I put myself in Warner’s shoes, Cameron Bancroft, Smith... they’ve been to hell and back,  haven’t they? Hopefully, everyone forgives them. I’m sure they will. They’re bloody good human beings.” — Darren Lehmann.

After finding themselves in a shell following the aftermath of Sandpaper Gate that shook Australian cricket to the core, three of those involved are attempting a way back. Justin Langer has now taken charge and is reviewing the team’s culture. But maintaining the Australian way is how the new coach wants to go about in the future.But, the spotlight is still on the banned cricketers. With one year ahead of them (half for Bancroft), these recent comments are not completely surprising. Although many felt the ban was too harsh, there seems to be a more practical way of looking at things now.

As Cricket Australia (CA) mentioned, they had to do community service. Warner has already completed one stint, and more is in store. But after a PR disaster which followed with Smith and Bancroft confronting the cameras and owning up, there is a definite shift in CA’s approach to this issue.

Appearing on radio talk-shows to posting emotional messages on social media are definite ways for winning fans back. Going by that, it won’t be entirely surprising if the banned trio are back by the time Virat Kohli & Co land Down Under in November for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. That is completely understandable because CA have just signed a bumper broadcast deal with Seven Network and Fox Sports, ending their four-decade relationship with Channel  Nine.

Even former Australia captain Mark Taylor on Sunday didn’t shy away from backing Smith to captain the team again. “I still think Steve Smith can captain Australia. Smith to me — and everyone wants to label people — is not a cheat. He was guilty of negligence. He saw something going on and he didn’t stamp it out. That’s a mistake of negligence. He’s not a cheat; he’s a very good person. And to me that’s the biggest damage that’s happened over the past few months,” he told Channel Nine.Langer too during his first press conference after taking charge revealed that he would welcome back the three players into the team. How soon is the pertinent question here.

sports@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cricket Australia Steve Smith Cameron Bancroft Darren Lehmann Australia Ball Tampering

Comments

More from this section

Pakistan's fielding coach Steve​ Rixon not to renew his contract

Family the focus for banned David​ Warner after ball-tampering scandal 

Brett Lee calls KKR seamer Shivam Mavi future of Indian bowling 

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats