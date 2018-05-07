Cricket Australia hard at work to bring back Steve Smith and co

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Before we get down to the story, here is what we’ve heard so far.

“I have had some time away to come to terms with everything, and now it’s time to get back into it. I now have a lot to do to earn back your trust.” — Steve Smith.

“Sometimes with our society, something has to happen for the worst for people to come out and show a lot of support. I think I’ve learned a valuable lesson in this myself.” — David Warner.

“They are all good young men, I feel for the three players especially. I worry about them day-in, day-out. It has been a tough six weeks for myself, but I put myself in Warner’s shoes, Cameron Bancroft, Smith... they’ve been to hell and back, haven’t they? Hopefully, everyone forgives them. I’m sure they will. They’re bloody good human beings.” — Darren Lehmann.

After finding themselves in a shell following the aftermath of Sandpaper Gate that shook Australian cricket to the core, three of those involved are attempting a way back. Justin Langer has now taken charge and is reviewing the team’s culture. But maintaining the Australian way is how the new coach wants to go about in the future.But, the spotlight is still on the banned cricketers. With one year ahead of them (half for Bancroft), these recent comments are not completely surprising. Although many felt the ban was too harsh, there seems to be a more practical way of looking at things now.

As Cricket Australia (CA) mentioned, they had to do community service. Warner has already completed one stint, and more is in store. But after a PR disaster which followed with Smith and Bancroft confronting the cameras and owning up, there is a definite shift in CA’s approach to this issue.

Appearing on radio talk-shows to posting emotional messages on social media are definite ways for winning fans back. Going by that, it won’t be entirely surprising if the banned trio are back by the time Virat Kohli & Co land Down Under in November for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. That is completely understandable because CA have just signed a bumper broadcast deal with Seven Network and Fox Sports, ending their four-decade relationship with Channel Nine.

Even former Australia captain Mark Taylor on Sunday didn’t shy away from backing Smith to captain the team again. “I still think Steve Smith can captain Australia. Smith to me — and everyone wants to label people — is not a cheat. He was guilty of negligence. He saw something going on and he didn’t stamp it out. That’s a mistake of negligence. He’s not a cheat; he’s a very good person. And to me that’s the biggest damage that’s happened over the past few months,” he told Channel Nine.Langer too during his first press conference after taking charge revealed that he would welcome back the three players into the team. How soon is the pertinent question here.

sports@newindianexpress.com