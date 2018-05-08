Home Sport Cricket

Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair to lead India A teams in United Kingdom

India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the fourth ODI cricket match between South Africa and India in Port Elizabeth, South Africa Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. | AP File Photo

BENGALURU: The in-from Shreyas Iyer was today named the captain of the India A team for the upcoming One-day tri-series in the United Kingdom while Karun Nair will lead the squad in the four-day matches.

The two squads comprise a host of players, who have performed consistently for their state teams and IPL franchises over the past couple of seasons.

The India 'A' tour of England will begin with an ODI tri-series against England Lions (A team) and West Indies A, from June 22.

India 'A' will also play a four-day Test against England A from July 16 to 19 at Worcester apart from a couple of three-day games against county sides.

On expected lines, youngsters such as Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson were named in the India A teams coached by the legendary Rahul Dravid.

As far as the selection in the one-day squad is concerned, the likes of Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Samson were expected to be picked after shining for their respective states and IPL franchises.

Besides skipper Shreyas, the batting will be shouldered by Shaw, domestic heavyweight Mayank Agarwal, Samson, Pant and Vijay Shankar, while the likes of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar will handle the pace bowling department alongside spinners -- offie K Gowtham and left-arm orthodox Axar Patel.

In the squad for the four-day matches, Nair will be assisted by young talents such as Ravikumar Samarth and Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka, Abhimanyu Easwaran of Bengal and Mumbai's Shaw among others in batting while Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Rajneesh Gurbani are the pace bowlers.

India 'A' team for One-Day tri-series in the U.K: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, K.Gowtham, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur.

India 'A' team for four-day matches in the U.K: Karun Nair (capt), R.Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani.

