Thiruvallur Veerans retain Aparajith, Ruby Trichy Warriors stick to Indrajith for TNPL 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VB Thiruvallur Veerans have retained Tamil Nadu all-rounder B Aparajith for the third edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League which begins in the second week of July. R Silambarasan (uncapped) and R Sanjay Yadav are the other two retained by the VB Chandrasekhar-owned Thiruvallur side.

Aparajith's twin brother B Indrajith has been retained by Ruby Trichy Warriors, along with K Bharath Shankar and K Vignesh. Kerala Ranji Trophy player KB Arun Karthick, who led Madurai Super Giant last season, has been retained by the franchise which has a new owner this season.

As reported by Express, R Ashwin of Dindigul Dragons is the only international player retained by any team for TNPL 3. Almost all teams have gone for promising uncapped players to make best use of the player draft at the end of this month.

Players retained

Tuti Patriots: Anand Subramanaian, Akash Sumra, M Ganesh Moorthi

Chepauk Super Gilles: S Karthik, R Alexander, U Sasidev

Lyca Kovai Kings: R Rohith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Ajith Ram

Madurai Super Giant: KB Arun Karthick, P Shijit Chandran, R Karthikeyan

Ruby Trichy Warriors: B Indrajith, K Bharath Shankar, K Vignesh

VB Thiruvallur Veerans: B Aparajith, R Shilambarasan, R Sanjay Yadav

Dindigul Dragons: R Ashwin, N Jagadeesan, Vivek Raj

Karaikudi Kalai: M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath