Ireland collapse to 5-3 against Pakistan after Sarfaraz and co declare at 310/9

By AFP

DUBLIN: Ireland collapsed to five for three at lunch on the third day of their inaugural men's Test at Malahide on Sunday in reply to Pakistan's first innings 310 for nine declared.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's well-timed declaration left Ireland with a tricky 30 minutes to bat before lunch and that was long enough for the hosts to suffer a top-order slump.

Veteran batsman Ed Joyce was lbw to Mohammad Abbas for four before fellow opener Andrew Balbirnie, who might have been run out for a duck, was lbw to the paceman for nought.

Then, with what became the last ball before lunch, Ireland captain William Porterfield fell for one when left-arm quick Mohammad Amir uprooted his off-stump.

Abbas had lunch figures of two for four in three overs and Amir one for one in 3.1 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan went past 300 after resuming on their overnight 268 for six in a match where Friday's scheduled opening day was washed out completely.

Test debutant Faheem Ashraf top scored with 83 and together with Shadab Khan (55) put on 117 for the seventh wicket.

Middlesex paceman Tim Murtagh led Ireland's attack with four wickets for 55 runs from 25 overs.