Ashish Nowarth ton helps DSR thrash SIAA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashish Nowarth’s 106 paved the way for DSR EXIM Consultants to thrash SIAA by 135 runs in the 49th All India YSCA Trophy tournament. Brief scores: DSR EXIM Consultants 251/6 in 30 ovs (Ashish Nowarth 106, Aarudra 60; Sathish Kumar 6/34) bt SIAA 116 in 24.4 ovs (Sree 3/30). Prahalad CC 165/7 in 30 ovs (Adithya Manikandan 45; Vetrivel 3/30) lost to Lusuraj CC 162/8 in 26.2 ovs (Gokulakrishnan 72, Chandramouli 43).

Raghavendra shines

P Raghavendra’s unbeaten 76 helped YSCA beat Servion Global Solutions by 10 wickets in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial tournament. Brief scores: Servion Global Solutions 146/8 in 30 ovs (Raghunathan 36, Sriram Sangameswaran 40) lost to YSCA 149/0 in 21.2 ovs (P Raghavendra 76 n.o, G Nagarajan 49 n.o.). IBM 134 in 27.4 ovs (Vijay Raja 26; C Kubendran 4/21) lost to Apollo Tyres 138/5 in 24.4 ovs (A Prithviraj 56,).

Nandagopal dazzles

R Nandagopal’s 106 paved the way for Standard CC to beat MAS CC in the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA First Division league.

Brief scores: Standard CC 279/7 in 45 ovs ( R Nandagopal 106, V Dinesh Kumar 32, S Aravinthan 41, Sudan Sanjeevi Kandeepan 51; R Nilesh Subramanian 3/44) bt MAS CC 89 in 29.4 ovs (G Vignesh 40; P Saravanan 5/8).

Mugappair win M Shiva Shankar’s 3/10 was the highlight of Mugappair CC’s 73-run win over CPCL in the 9th Gopu Memorial T20 knockout tournament. Brief scores: 1st Round: Mugappair CC 172/2 in 20 ovs (U Rubesh 66 n.o, S Vinoth 55) bt CPCL 99 in 17.5 ovs (M Shiva Shankar 3/10). Stag CC 132 in 19.5 ovs (P Lithish Kumar 3/20) bt Thiruvallur CC 125/6 in 20 ovs (E Rajesh 45). Universal CC 197/5 in 20 ovs (T Aravindh 60, N Jegajeevanram 49 n.o) bt Jaya Education Group RC 94 in 19.1 ovs (B Divakar 44; M Selvam 3/10).