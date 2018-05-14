Home Sport Cricket

Ashish Nowarth ton helps DSR thrash SIAA

Ashish Nowarth’s 106 paved the way for DSR EXIM Consultants to thrash SIAA by 135 runs in the 49th All India YSCA Trophy tournament.

Published: 14th May 2018 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashish Nowarth’s 106 paved the way for DSR EXIM Consultants to thrash SIAA by 135 runs in the 49th All India YSCA Trophy tournament. Brief scores: DSR EXIM Consultants 251/6 in 30 ovs (Ashish Nowarth 106, Aarudra 60; Sathish Kumar 6/34) bt SIAA 116 in 24.4 ovs (Sree 3/30). Prahalad CC 165/7 in 30 ovs (Adithya Manikandan 45; Vetrivel 3/30) lost to Lusuraj CC 162/8 in 26.2 ovs (Gokulakrishnan 72, Chandramouli 43).

Raghavendra shines
P Raghavendra’s unbeaten 76 helped YSCA beat Servion Global Solutions by 10 wickets in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial tournament. Brief scores: Servion Global Solutions 146/8 in 30 ovs (Raghunathan  36, Sriram Sangameswaran 40) lost to YSCA 149/0 in 21.2 ovs (P Raghavendra 76 n.o, G Nagarajan 49 n.o.). IBM 134 in 27.4 ovs (Vijay Raja 26; C Kubendran 4/21) lost to Apollo Tyres 138/5 in 24.4 ovs (A Prithviraj 56,).

Nandagopal dazzles
R Nandagopal’s 106 paved the way for Standard CC to beat MAS CC in the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA First Division league.
Brief scores: Standard CC 279/7 in 45 ovs ( R Nandagopal 106, V Dinesh Kumar 32, S Aravinthan 41, Sudan Sanjeevi Kandeepan 51; R Nilesh Subramanian 3/44) bt MAS CC 89 in 29.4 ovs (G Vignesh 40; P Saravanan 5/8).

Mugappair win M Shiva Shankar’s 3/10 was the highlight of Mugappair CC’s 73-run win over CPCL in the 9th Gopu Memorial T20 knockout tournament. Brief scores: 1st Round: Mugappair CC 172/2 in 20 ovs (U Rubesh 66 n.o, S Vinoth 55) bt CPCL 99 in 17.5 ovs (M Shiva Shankar 3/10). Stag CC 132 in 19.5 ovs (P Lithish Kumar 3/20) bt Thiruvallur CC 125/6 in 20 ovs (E Rajesh 45). Universal CC 197/5 in 20 ovs (T Aravindh 60, N Jegajeevanram 49 n.o) bt Jaya Education Group RC 94 in 19.1 ovs (B Divakar 44; M Selvam 3/10).

