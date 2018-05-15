Home Sport Cricket

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet to lead teams in one-off Women's T20 before IPL Play-Offs

The women's game has seen a wave of popularity in the country following the national team's run to the final of World Cup last year.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur (FIle)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the two teams in the one-off Women's T20 Challenge on May 22 ahead of the IPL Qualifier 1 in Mumbai.

The women's game has seen a wave of popularity in the country following the national team's run to the final of World Cup last year.

With an eye on growing this wave, the BCCI is hosting the T20 Challenge to provide the women's game a platform alongside its most popular tournament.

It is also a way to test waters for a women's IPL in near future.

Rajeev Shukla, Chairman, IPL, said, Even as IPL continues to roll like a well-oiled machine, over the last couple of weeks, efforts were made to put in place a similar structure for women cricketers.

"We were in talks with several Boards and I am pleased with the outcome.

New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates, attacking batter Sophie Devine, who holds the record for fastest half-century in women's T20Is, Australia's all-rounder Ellyse Perry, wicket-keeper bat Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt and Beth Mooney have confirmed their participation.

"Danni Wyatt and Daniel Hazell will add the English flavour.

This special game will be played at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium and will be telecast live in India and across the world.

 Diana Edulji, member of Committee of Administrators (CoA) and former India captain, said, We are excited to announce the first-of-its-kind exhibition match involving our women cricketers.

BCCI has been pulling out all stops to promote and nurture women's cricket and this is a small yet significant step towards a prospective league involving women's stars in the future.

"The IPL is the biggest and most popular league in the world and it has been a long-time endeavour to have a women's league that can match the exuberance of IPL.

Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishanmurthy among others rubbing shoulders with foreign stars will be a unique experience and something that we have not witnessed here in India.

The T20 match will begin at 14:00 IST and will be followed by the IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 at 19:00 IST.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Women's T20

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot. | File PTI

England recall Jos Buttler for first Pakistan Test

Shashank Manohar elected unopposed, to serve second term as ICC chairman

Decide appeal against Sreesanth's discharge in IPL spot-fixing: Supreme Court to Delhi High Court

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls