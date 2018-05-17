Home Sport Cricket

Lalchand Rajput appointed interim head coach of Zimbabwe

Rajput replaced former Zimbabwe pacer Heath Streak, who was sacked in March after the team failed to qualify for the next year's World Cup.

MUMBAI: Former India coach Lalchand Rajput was today appointed as interim head coach of the Zimbabwe cricket team.

"They contacted me yesterday. It is a good opportunity for me to take Zimbabwe cricket ahead," Rajput told PTI.

Zimbabwe Cricket also tweeted the development.

"ZC has named Lalchand Rajput as Zimbabwe's interim head coach. The 56-year-old former India cricketer is a highly qualified, vastly experienced and well-respected coach who was in charge when India won the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007. We wish you all the best! #Welcome," Zimbabwe Cricket tweeted.

Rajput, who played two Tests and 4 ODIs, is considered a stalwart in Mumbai cricket He opened batting for the domestic giants.

He was the manager of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian team which lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa.

He was also the Indian team manager when the team had lifted the CB Series in Australia in 2008.

Rajput had also coached Afghanistan, who now have earned Test status, and was praised for his enormous work. He had become the Afghanistan coach in 2016.

In the last domestic season, he had coached Assam and the former batsman was also in the race to become India coach but was pipped by Ravi Shastri.

Rajput had also mentored a team in the Mumbai Premier League and had held administrative positions in the Mumbai Cricket Association.

