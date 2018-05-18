DCA League: Karthick 60 in big win for Friends

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : P Karthick’s 60 helped Friends CC beat Vikravandi CC by 43 runs in a TNCA-Villupuram DCA League Second Division match on Thursday.II Division: New Young Indian CC 143/9 in 25 ovs lost to Karna CC 147/6 in 23.4 ovs. Friends CC 195/9 in 25 ovs bt Vikravandi CC 152 in 21.3 ovs. TVS CC 157/3 in 25 ovs lost to New Star CC 163/4 in 17 ovs. Karna CC 142 in 24.2 ovs bt Evergreen CC 138 /9 in 25 ovs.

Sachin CF win

V Saravanan’s 43 took Sachin CF to a 40-run win over Cunnan CA in the Thiruvallur DCA-Puratham U-12 inter-academy tournament.

Brief scores: Sachin CF 98/8 in 25 ovs bt Cunnan CA 58 in 16.1 ovs.

JR Maruthi Memorial meet

Don Bosco Perambur and Shan Stars CA scripted victories in the JR Maruthi Memorial Trophy U-11 tournament.

Brief scores: Don Bosco Perambur 148/0 (Anay 64) in 20 ovs bt MCA 132/7 (Manoranja K 75) in 20 ovs. Shan Stars CA 157/7 (JS Francis 54) in 20 ovs bt MCA 152/9 (Manoranja K 72) in 20 ovs.

SDAT free kit for winners

Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has announced free kits for national-level gold, silver and bronze medal winners from Chennai district in tournaments conducted during April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. Athletes have to submit original and photocopies of certificates before June 14 to the district sports and youth welfare officer. Contact 044-26644794.

Test for swimmers

SDAT will train swimmers aged 10 to 14 for six months for five days a month, under its talent hunt scheme 2018-19. Tests will be conducted on May 23 at Nehru Stadium and Anna Swimming Pool complex at 8 am. Ten swimmers (boys and girls) will be given training. Contact 944410219.