Home Sport Cricket

DCA League: Karthick 60 in big win for Friends

P Karthick’s 60 helped Friends CC beat Vikravandi CC by 43 runs in a TNCA-Villupuram DCA League Second Division match on Thursday.

Published: 18th May 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : P Karthick’s 60 helped Friends CC beat Vikravandi CC by 43 runs in a TNCA-Villupuram DCA League Second Division match on Thursday.II Division: New Young Indian CC 143/9 in 25 ovs lost to Karna CC 147/6 in 23.4 ovs. Friends CC 195/9 in 25 ovs bt Vikravandi CC 152 in 21.3 ovs. TVS CC 157/3 in 25 ovs lost to New Star CC 163/4 in 17 ovs. Karna CC 142 in 24.2 ovs bt Evergreen CC 138 /9 in 25 ovs.

Sachin CF win
V Saravanan’s 43 took Sachin CF to a 40-run win over Cunnan CA in the Thiruvallur DCA-Puratham U-12 inter-academy tournament.
Brief scores: Sachin CF 98/8 in 25 ovs bt Cunnan CA 58 in 16.1 ovs.
JR Maruthi Memorial meet
Don Bosco Perambur and Shan Stars CA scripted victories in the JR Maruthi Memorial Trophy U-11 tournament.

Brief scores: Don Bosco Perambur 148/0 (Anay 64) in 20 ovs bt MCA 132/7 (Manoranja K 75) in 20 ovs. Shan Stars CA 157/7 (JS Francis 54) in 20 ovs bt MCA 152/9 (Manoranja K 72) in 20 ovs.

SDAT free kit for winners
Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has announced free kits for national-level gold, silver and bronze medal winners from Chennai district in tournaments conducted during April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. Athletes have to submit original and photocopies of certificates before June 14 to the district sports and youth welfare officer. Contact 044-26644794.

Test for swimmers
SDAT will train swimmers aged 10 to 14 for six months for five days a month, under its talent hunt scheme 2018-19. Tests will be conducted on May 23 at Nehru Stadium and Anna Swimming Pool complex at 8 am. Ten swimmers (boys and girls) will be given training. Contact 944410219.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Women’s IPL: Coach bats for fewer teams to start with

Talk to scrap toss in Tests gains momentum

'Change wording of strategic document', BCCI tells ICC

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018