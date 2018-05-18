Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi has no plans of quitting playing T20 leagues

Afridi tweeted after consulting his doctor in Dubai, and he has been advised another two-three weeks rest to make a complete recovery.

Published: 18th May 2018 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Recovering from a knee injury, Pakistan's flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has no intention of giving up playing competitive cricket.

Afridi tweeted after consulting his doctor in Dubai, and he has been advised another two-three weeks rest to make a complete recovery.

He sustained the injury during a training session while playing for Karachi Kings franchise in the third Pakistan Super League in Dubai, forcing him to miss the play-off eliminators.

"Went to see my doctor in Dubai, the knee hasn't recovered fully yet. I'll need another 3-4 weeks. Hoping to regain full fitness after that, keep praying for me," he wrote on his twitter handle.

The 38-year-old Afridi, one of the most popular cricketers in Pakistan, has announced his retirement from international cricket last year, but continues to play in T20 leagues around the world.

The all-rounder has faced injury problems in the last two years and even missed the final of the second PSL in Lahore, which his team won, due to a finger injury.

Since his international retirement, Afridi has spent a lot of time working for his charity foundation and travelling to different parts of the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shahid Afridi T20 leagues Pakistan Super League Karachi Kings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Ex-Pak skipper Asif Iqbal not in favour of scrapping coin toss

Joe Root returns to number three to shoulder more responsibility

DCA League: Karthick 60 in big win for Friends

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018