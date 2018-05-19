Rajput determined to learn Zimbabwe system before full-time reboot

Swaroop Swaminathan By

CHENNAI:Lalchand Rajput likes a challenge. He took the job as interim coach of the Indian team following the World Cup debacle at West Indies in 2007. In 2016, he took over as coach of Afghanistan with a very simple brief: improve the side’s standing in world cricket. After leaving that job, he signed on to coach Assam, a cricketing outpost, in late 2017. Considering his previous body of work, it was no surprise when the official Twitter handle of Zimbabwe Cricket Board announced that Rajput will take over as interim head coach. “The 56-year-old former India cricketer is a highly qualified, vastly experienced and well-respected coach, who was in charge when India won the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.

We wish you all the best.” The former India A coach will need those wishes because this is a challenge unlike any other he has faced. After Zimbabwe failed to qualify for 2019 World Cup, the board sacked captain Graeme Cremer, coach Heath Streak and the entire support staff including Lance Klusener (batting coach) in a single day. After Streak spoke out against the decision, they reappointed his team and him a week later before sacking them again on the same day. The ZCB even accused their former skipper of operating in a racist manner. The players, according to Reuters, have also raised the prospect of a strike as they haven’t been paid salaries, allowances, match fees and bonuses.

While the Mumbaikar is aware of the turmoil, he just wants to concentrate on the job. “My primary job is preparing them well for the upcoming season,” he tells Express. “I said I will take it up on an interim basis as I first want to understand the players and know the system. For now, I am signed for the T20 tri-series also involving Australia and Pakistan before a five-match ODI series against Pakistan (ends on July 22). We will see after that.” As to the ‘why’ aspect, considering the sport’s health in the country, he said the challenge pulled him in.

“After the ZCB approached me a few days ago, I thought about it before saying yes. They did not qualify for the World Cup so let me take it up as a challenge... I like them.” He doesn’t have a magic formula to try and get Zimbabwe cricket back on its feet but he says he will use the one weapon at his disposal to try and change the mood music. “They want me there for a reason... they have seen my work. I am a person who is positive, who wants to make a change. I made a change with the Indian team when we were really down and went on to the win the World T20.” If his history is anything to by, this could be a change Zimbabwe can believe in.

