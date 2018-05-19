Home Sport Cricket

Varun Aaron hopeful of national call up

He played his last Test against South Africa in 2015 at Bengaluru and last ODI against Sri Lanka at Cuttack in 2014. 

Published: 19th May 2018 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

India's Varun Aaron| AFP

By PTI

MUMBAI: Out-of-favour seamer Varun Aaron is confident of a national call-up, saying he is bowling at his best for Leicestershire in the English County circuit.

Aaron has played 9 Test matches and nine ODIs for India. He played his last Test against South Africa in 2015 at Bengaluru and last ODI against Sri Lanka at Cuttack in 2014. Since then he is out of the national reckoning.

"I am definitely hopeful for a national call up, I am just trying to perform as well as I can here (in County) and the decision is up to the selectors, if they deem me fit to play for India again, but I feel I am in great space and I am bowling at my best," the 28-year-old told PTI.

The right-arm pacer says he was forced out of his comfort zone as the opposition teams in County Cricket have prepared flat tracks.

"Playing in these conditions has helped me. When I got here, I thought there is going to be a lot in the wickets for fast-bowlers, but turns out its not that way. Now there is a toss rule in England, which entitles the opposition team to bowl without having a toss, if they feel the wicket is going to help them.

"So just because of that every team is preparing flat tracks and on these tracks I had to improvise, come out of my comfort zone and bowl the kinds of deliveries which I did not bowl before," he explained.

He returned with good figures of 4/65 and 2/66 against Glamorgan and the pacer says that working on his in-swingers has helped him.

"I used to rely on my out-swing to get wickets, but I realised after the first match, I have to bowl good in-swinger.

"I worked on my in-swinger and I have been bowling great in-swing and that helped me get those six wickets and that victory ensured a Leicestershire win after 19 Games, which was a big deal for the club. It was special for me to help them win that game," he noted.

"My county experience has been great. I feel it is a great atmosphere for you to grow as a bowler and take on the pressure of being the overseas bowler in your county (team), so the onus is on you to perform.

"So I am enjoying the responsibility of that and it also brings out the best in you. I feel that my bowling is going from strength to strength," the Jharkhand pacer claimed.

