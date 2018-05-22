Home Sport Cricket

Three names in fray for Pakistan fielding coach's job

As per a PCB official current trainer Grant Ludon, former England wicketkeeper, James Foster and Australian Dean Woodward had been shortlisted to replace Rixon.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan fielding coach Steve Rixon (Twitter/CricketUpdates)

By PTI

KARACHI: The PCB has shortlisted three names for the national team's fielding coach's position after Australian Steve Rixon decided against extending his contract.

As per a PCB official current trainer Grant Ludon, former England wicketkeeper, James Foster and Australian Dean Woodward had been shortlisted to replace Rixon.

Rixon decided all of a sudden that he wouldn't be able to continue due to personal reasons and family commitments, the source said.

As a result the board now has to find a new fielding coach who can work with the team until next year's World Cup, he said.

Rixon's association with the team will end after the T20 series in Scotland next month.

Rixon, a former Australia wicketkeeper, came on board after Mickey Arthur took over as head coach in 2016.

Under his guidance, Pakistani players showing considerable improvement in their fielding standards.

The PCB source said the board would take a final decision after also consulting Arthur, who wanted to have Ludon as a trainer and not as a fielding coach.

Chances are bright that Foster will get the job as he came down specially from Durham during the two-day match against Leicestershire to train the Pakistani players, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly against toss abolition in Test matches

State units surprised after CoA wants fresh voters' list incorporating former India players

Jos Buttler relishing 'another Test debut' with England

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures