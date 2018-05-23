Home Sport Cricket

Betting without guilt or fear

Dream11 (a fantasy league), which is very popular in India right now, allows the user to choose any 11 members of the team of an upcoming match.

Published: 23rd May 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

IPL trophy | File | PTI

IPL trophy (File | PTI)

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Where there is an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, betting on the outcome and everything in between is not far behind. There are mobile apps out there that allow people to bet on IPL matches.
Instead of losing or winning bags of money, bets are largely friendly in nature and often involve bikes, watches and so on. Fans involved say such betting is a harmless pastime and they engage to keep the spirit of the game going.

With a slew of mobile betting applications available both on Google Play Store and the IPL official website (though not legally authorised),  youngsters eagerly try their luck without having to shell out any cash as Rs 100 is credited into the wallet while signing up for the app.

“Viewers are emotionally attached to the game. When a game is elevated to an unusual level, of course, many will want to bet to keep the game interesting. By and large, betting is done for money, but many do it to be a part of the group. Fans who bet have one eye on the TV and the other on their mobiles. There is no fun in watching a game like this,” said R Daniel, a cricket coach.

Despite betting being illegal in India, they are many who gamble, often with huge stakes involved. While plenty bet for fun, others take it a bit too seriously and develop an obsession.

"To keep the interest going, my friends pawn their bikes, watches and other valuables to continue with the game. But obsession tends to die when the bettor loses a large amount or when betrayed,” said a source on condition of anonymity.

There are many who prefer the material benefits over earning money. They explain how there is no fear of being involving in any illegal activities while still retaining the spirit of the game. Some material benefits given out or exchanged in closed or trusted circles are bikes, buying a meal and liquor, among others, said sources.

Betting in India is illegal and calls for imprisonment and fine under The Public Gambling Act. Ashwin Sekar, a techie from Chennai, said, “In my circle, I know betting is done in a healthy manner with gifts. It is impossible to ward off betting even if strict laws are in place. On the other hand, the government can take steps to make certain kinds of betting legal as many do not intend harm or make a business out of it.”

Are online gambling and betting the same? A Chennai-based software expert said, “Online gambling is perhaps the as real-time gambling real time and has the same effects. There are a large number of youngsters involved who are barely aware of the outcome of their actions. With smartphones, it is easier to access the apps and get hooked. Google Play Store has restricted pay-to-play apps like Dream11 due to policy issues.”

Dream11 (a fantasy league), which is very popular in India right now, allows the user to choose any 11 members of the team of an upcoming match.

Depending on the performance of the players, the user will be ranked, which also determines the probability of winning money.
Likewise, Play Store has numerous betting apps for games like cricket and football. Apps like ‘Watch n play’ on Hotstar also promote betting. Even though many cricket fans debate the app has no effect on the actual game, there are many who question the integrity and transparency of betting apps.

“I have been playing Dream11 for almost two years. The app is designed in such a manner that it keeps the user hooked on it. If I manage to win Rs 500, I do not see it as a bad deal and it will definitely keep me motivated to continue playing. I stopped playing because I was addicted to it,” said Rajesh (name changed), a student.” 

I was involved in betting almost three years ago and lost a huge amount of money on a game. I have stopped doing it since then.

In the case of online betting, I do not see the same trouble for the bettor as they can control the amount of money they choose to bet. However, it is tough to say if online and real-time betting have any impact on the game itself,” said Vishnu (name changed).

