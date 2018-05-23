Home Sport Cricket

Plan afoot in BCCI to have Indian cricketers in foreign T20 leagues

Express understands that with more and more boards approaching BCCI for clearance, the IPL Governing Council might have a rethink on the current rule.

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the ICC's working group exploring possibilities of separate windows for T20 leagues around the world, there could be a good reason for Indian players to smile.

With their current existing contract with IPL franchises not permitting them to feature in other T20 leagues, Express understands that with more and more boards approaching BCCI for clearance, the IPL Governing Council might have a rethink on the current rule.

The ICC's working group has nothing to do with this and individual boards are holding discussions on their own. So far, the BCCI has cited the busy international calendar for not releasing their players and though a few cricketers — who are not part of the national side — in the past had received offers from Big Bash, the board didn't entertain those as the event coincides with India's domestic season.

Going forward, although the BCCI has been able to secure its own window for international matches in India, it is unlikely to run parallel with any of the T20 windows that the ICC plans to introduce.

If things go as planned, there will be three separate windows for T20 leagues — Asia, UK and Caribbean and Southern Hemisphere. None of these calendars are expected to clash with international fixtures, as each board wants its own space with an eye on attracting the stars.

Though this is likely to come into effect only sometime during 2022 or 2023, discussions are at an advanced stage, with more and players preferring to play T20 leagues rather than securing national contracts.

There is a feeling among those in charge of IPL that it will be tough to keep Indian players tied down only to one contract. A board official revealed England and Australian boards have already started making inquiries.

“We have been having informal discussions on this. One school of thought is it will give players exposure and help upcoming players. It is still a long way ahead, but more and more boards are making noise on having Indian players in their leagues. The BCCI wanted to keep the brand IPL intact, hence they were not allowed to participate in other leagues. But after 11 years, it shouldn't have a problem,” sources in the know told Express.

The ICC reacted on creating separate windows based on the alarming report tabled by the Federation of International Cricketers Association, which indicated more and more players are inclined to become T20 freelancers.

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com

