Home Sport Cricket

Ireland's Ed Joyce retires from cricket

Joyce, who last year ended a county career that began in 1999, will take up a backroom position with Cricket Ireland as a batting and leadership coach.

Published: 24th May 2018 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LONDON: Dual international Ed Joyce on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket less than a fortnight after realising his dream of playing a Test for Ireland.

The 39-year-old was one of the 11 men who made history against Pakistan in Malahide earlier this month, when Ireland became the 11th Test-playing nation.

Joyce played a total of 78 one day internationals -- 17 for his adopted country of England -- and 18 Twenty20 internationals, two for England. He returned to the Irish fold in time for the 2011 World Cup and became the side's senior player as well as one of the most reliable batsmen.

Joyce, who last year ended a county career that began in 1999, will take up a backroom position with Cricket Ireland as a batting and leadership coach.

"I feel now is the right time to stop playing and get started on a new chapter," he said.

"The recent Test match against Pakistan was such an incredible few days and was the perfect game for me to say was my last in professional cricket."

William Porterfield, Joyce's long-time team-mate and Ireland skipper, said: "He has had such an amazing career that he can be so proud of over the past 20 or so years. For it to culminate in taking the field for Ireland's first ever Test match was the icing on the cake, I'm sure."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ed Joyce Ireland Cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day