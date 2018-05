Thiruvallur DCA U-12 champions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Thiruvallur DCA defeated MGCA by five wickets to emerge champions in the Thiruvallur DCA Puratham U-12 inter-academy cricket tournament.

Final: MGCA 91 in 27.1 ovs (Harsha Pradeep 27) lost to Thiruvallur DCA 93/5 in 20 ovs (R Aditya 34 n.o, Karthick Srinivasan 25).

Mohan shines

D Mohan Raj’s fifer helped New Young Ind. CC beat TVS CC by 105 runs in a 2nd division TN­CA-Villupuram DCA League match.

II Division: New Young Ind. CC 163 /7 in 25 ovs bt TVS CC 58 in 11.5 ovs. Evergreen CC 165/6 in 25 ovs bt LMCC 128/8 in 25 ovs.

Comfortable win for LHCA

Darien’s 52 propelled Little Hearts Cricket Academy (LHCA) to a six-wicket win over KCC in the TNCA-Kancheepuram District Cricket Association First Division league.First Division: Friends XI (Tbm) 245/6 in 30 ovs bt Fine Star CC 220/6 in 30 ovs. KCC 166 in 30 ovs lost to Little He­­a­rts Cricket Academy 168/4 in 23.4 ovs. Second Di­­v­is­i­o­n: Seshadri Memorial CC 173 in 29.2 ovs bt Chrompet CC 124 in 28.1 ovs. Garnet CC 207/5 in 27 ovs lost to Palavan­th­a­n­g­al CC 208/5 in 26.4 ovs. Vijay CC 286/6 in 30 ovs bt Southern Railway Institute RC 78 in 21.2 ovs. Seshadri Memorial CC 214/4 in 30 ovs bt GE (T&­­­­­­D) RC 108 in 24 ovs.

TNPL draft on May 31

The player draft for Tamil Nadu Premier League will take place on May 31 at ITC Grand Chola. A total of 794 players have been registered. Order of picks will be from the highest bidder (Tuti Patriots) to the lowest bidder (Karaikudi Kalai).