Home Sport Cricket

Salary doubled for umpires and curators

The Committee of Administrators in charge of BCCI gave green light to a 100 per cent hike in match fees and daily allowance for curators, umpires, match referees, scorers and video analysts.

Published: 31st May 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sundaram Ravi | File | AFP

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Committee of Administrators in charge of BCCI gave green light to a 100 per cent hike in match fees and daily allowance for curators, umpires, match referees, scorers and video analysts for the first time in six years. The CoA has also taken view of the selectors not receiving a raise in recent years and sought a proposal on this. As per the new hike, the top 20 umpires who are in charge of senior men’s tournaments will now receive Rs 40,000 per day for non-T20 matches, which is a 100 per cent rise from their previous package. They would also receive Rs 20,000 for T20 matches.

The rest of the umpires (85) who officiate in junior and women’s cricket will receive Rs 30,000 per day as match fee. As per the minutes of a meeting held in Mumbai on April 12, which are accessed by Express, the CoA has also decided to extend the contracts of National Cricket Academy coaches WV Raman and Narendra Hirwani by three months and advised the BCCI to conduct a process to seek fresh applications for posts where contracts are expiring. Raman and Hirwani will be automatic entrants.

Among other notable things, the CoA has decided to increase the fees of curators. The five zonal curators and assistant curators, who were drawing Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4.2 lakh per annum, will get double the amounts from the upcoming season. The CoA has also noted that the number of curators are very low considering the number of venues and matches per a season and directed the BCCI to increase this number. The CoA has decided not to appoint a General Manager (marketing, communication and digital) after the plan drew criticism from BCCI officials.

The CoA had picked Priya Gupta as the potential candidate, but BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary in a strongly-worded mail objected to her appointment citing an article written by her on actor Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Bengal, Mumbai, Chhatisgarh and Punjab cricket associations were rewarded for preparing the best pitches during the 2017- 18 season. They will receive Rs 10 lakh each. The CoA has also sought a discussion with state associations over player and coach exchange programme between the BCCI and England Cricket Board and explored the option of allowing foreign players aged between 19-23 to participate in Duleep Trophy.

OTHER DECISIONS

  •  Plan to employ GM (marketing) scrapped
  • Placement agency Randstad India Pvt Ltd hired to appoint Inventory manager, NCA
  • Head coach of India, India A & U-19 teams can’t do commentary in IPL
  • CoA to consider if SC should be requested to review conflict of interest provisions
  • Proposal to increase remuneration for national selectors to be discussed
  • Curators in five venues who helped prepare the best pitches too to be rewarded

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI salary Umpires curators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon