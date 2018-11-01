Home Sport Cricket

'Beef' found in Team India menu, BCCI asks Cricket Australia to remove it 

Interestingly, during India's tour of England, BCCI had tweeted the menu during the Test match Lord's which included Braised Beef Pasta. 

Indian players dining during a tour. (Photo | Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram)

The BCCI has reportedly requested Cricket Australia to remove 'beef' from Indian cricket team's menu when the Men in Blue travel Down Under for a two month long cricket tour starting from November.

During a recent visit, a two-member inspection team had found 'beef' among the dishes to be served to the Indian players during their tour. The team had asked for the inclusion of a clause in the Memorandum of Understanding between BCCI and CA regarding the removal of beef from the menu, a report published in the Mumbai Mirror said.

The tweet drew negative reactions from the cricket fans who were more concerned about what the team was eating rather than how they fared in the Test series.

“Players often complain about the blandness of food served in Australia,” an unnamed official was quoted as saying by the tabloid. “There are a few vegetarians in the team who really struggle at the grounds. The inspection team has also roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the boys.”

India are set to play three T20Is, four Tests, and three ODIs in Australia from November 21 to January 18.

