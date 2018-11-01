Home Sport Cricket

India, Virat Kohli maintain pole position in ICC Test rankings

Kohli, with 935 points, is 25 clear of currently suspended Steve Smith (910 points). Cheteshwar Pujara is sixth with 765 points.

Published: 01st November 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Skipper Virat Kohli and his Indian team maintained their respective top positions in the latest ICC Test rankings published on Thursday.

India recently defeated the eighth-ranked West Indies 2-0 and have 116 points in their kitty, 10 more than second-placed South Africa.

In other series across the globe, Bangladesh will play host to Zimbabwe and the Windies in a two-Test series each, England will travel to Galle for first of the three Tests against Sri Lanka, while the United Arab Emirates will be the stage for the three-Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Bangladesh can move ahead of the West Indies in eighth place but to make that happen, they will have to win all the four Tests; England can rise to second but will have to win the series.

Sri Lanka can move ahead of fifth-placed Australia, but will have to win all the three Tests; New Zealand will rise to second irrespective of how Sri Lanka-England series ends if they sweep the three-Test series against Pakistan; while Pakistan can move ahead of Australia if they win 3-0.

