Home Sport Cricket

Rahul Dravid inducted into ICC Hall of Fame 

Dravid, who played a solitary Twenty20 International, was also a brilliant slip fielder and finished his Test career in 2012 with 210 catches, which is a world record.

Published: 01st November 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid (File | AP)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former India captain Rahul Dravid was Thursday inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame at a brief function here ahead of the final ODI between India and the West Indies.

Dravid became only the fifth player from India to be named in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar presided over the formalities. The ICC, on July 2, announced his induction into the Hall of Fame.

ALSO READ | Batsmen have to be better prepared when they go to England next time: Rahul Dravid

Dravid joins an elite list that includes Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and Anil Kumble.

Dravid aggregated 13,288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 centuries and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 centuries and was in 2004 named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year as well as the ICC Test Player of the Year.

Dravid, who played a solitary Twenty20 International, was also a brilliant slip fielder and finished his Test career in 2012 with 210 catches, which is a world record.

"It is a matter of great honour to be named by the ICC in the Cricket Hall of Fame.

To find your name in a list of all-time greats across generations is something one only dreams of while setting out on a cricket career and the kind of recognition that would delight any player," Dravid was quoted as saying in an ICC media release after the induction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Dravid ICC Hall of Fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp