Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim back in Pakistan's ODI squad for New Zealand series

The first two one-day internationals will be played in Abu Dhabi on 7 and 9 November, with the third in Dubai on 13 November.

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (File | AFP)

By AFP

LAHORE: Allrounders Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim staged a comeback Friday in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the three-match one-day series against New Zealand.

Hafeez, 38, who is a veteran of 200 one-day internationals, missed out on Pakistan's one-day series in Zimbabwe in July this year and was also left out of the Asia Cup in September.

But he showed good form in the 3-0 Twenty20 series win against Australia and in the first Twenty20 match against New Zealand -- both in the United Arab Emirates -- to force his way back in the side.

Wasim has not been part of the one-day squad since Pakistan's series against Sri Lanka in October last year, and has been plagued by fitness problems.

Pace spearhead Mohammad Amir has been left out of the squad since his unimpressive performance in the Asia Cup where he went wicketless in three matches.

Opener Shan Masood was surprisingly dropped from the Asia Cup squad despite not playing a single match and scoring hundreds in each innings for Pakistan 'A' against New Zealand 'A' in the four-day game in Dubai this week.

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan Shinwari
 

