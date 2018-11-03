Home Sport Cricket

Sans MS Dhoni, India aim to continue dominance over Windies in T20 series

As India and West Indies lock horns over what promises to be a thrilling encounter, the outfield in Kolkata will add sparks to the 1st T20 on Sunday.

Published: 03rd November 2018 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Team India

Indian Cricket Team. (File Photo | PTI)

By UNI

KOLKATA: Sans the towering presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma will lead an Indian team brimming with confidence against the West Indies in the first of the three T20 Internationals here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Though India's supremacy in Tests and ODIs proved unquestionable in the current home series against tourists West Indies with 2-0 and 3-1 win respectively, the home side is likely to face a new order of challenges in the T20 series. The picturesque Eden Gardens at dusk normally become a dangerous turf and unpredictable for any side in the world due to dew condition, bits of winds from Ganga and cries of over 66,000 spectators are enough to make any batsman stand steadily before a rushing bowler and fielders around green surface.

The tourists may like this atmosphere for blasting cricket and bat freely to follow the path as they broke the trails two years ago here when their men and women roped home the world championship.

ALSO READ | India's 3-1 series victory against Windies should not be yardstick ahead of World Cup: Former cricketers

Currently, India won the Test series ( 2-0) against the Caribbeans easily, but after the one-sided Test series, the visitors surprised the host's competitiveness in the white ball game.

They won one and forced a tie in the five (3-1) ODIs. What was supposed to be an irrelevant and unmatched affair, turned out to be a hard-fought and nerve-racking affair until the third ODI.

The first of the three T20s at Eden where the BCCI selectors announced a 16-member squad against the West Indies, which took the fans by storm as stumper and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not considered. Apart from him, Virat Kohli has been rested for the series.

However, it is hoped that India would like to grab early honours in the shortest version of the game. Besides Eden Gardens, India will host the Caribbeans at Lucknow and Chennai on November 6 and 11.

After a dominating performance in the fourth ODI, India and West Indies locked horns in Thiruvananthapuram for the final ODI.

West Indies had one last chance to salvage something out of the tour as they had a chance to level the ODI series.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli is the superstar who can save Test cricket alive, says former Proteas captain Graeme Smith

Skipper Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bat first.

But it never looked like West Indies' day as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket each in the first two overs to immediately put the visitors on the back foot.

It never looked like West Indies was going to make any sort of a comeback as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. But full credit goes to the Indian bowlers who were disciplined throughout the innings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T20 India vs West Indies Rohit Sharma Jason Holder MS Dhoni

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp