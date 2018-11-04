Home Sport Cricket

Australia slump to 152 all out against South Africa

The Proteas opted for a four-pronged pace attack on a fast pitch and after winning the toss and choosing to bowl it quickly paid dividends with Australia soon in trouble.

Published: 04th November 2018

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen, second left, and South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, right, celebrate after combining to dismiss Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile during their one day international cricket match in Perth. ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

PERTH:  Australia were bowled out for just 152 in 38.1 overs by South Africa in the opening one-day international in Perth on Sunday, with their batsmen collapsing under a pace onslaught.

The hosts came into the game having lost 16 of their past 18 ODIs and with the reverberations of a ball-tampering scandal this year still hanging over them.

Nathan Coulter-Nile (34) and Alex Carey (33) were the only ones to offer any resistence, with Andile Phehlukwayo the pick of the South African bowlers with 3-33 off six overs.

The Proteas opted for a four-pronged pace attack on a fast pitch and after winning the toss and choosing to bowl it quickly paid dividends with Australia soon in trouble.

ALSO READ | South Africa pledge not to taunt Australia over tampering

Travis Head got a thick edge to Quinton de Kock off veteran quick Dale Steyn for just one and then D'Arcy Short, in the side for Shaun Marsh who needs minor surgery on an abscess, followed him back to the pavilion for a duck two balls later.

Again the dangerous Steyn did the damage, with Short driving a swinging ball into the hands of skipper Faf du Plessis who held a flying catch at second slip to leave Australia 4-2.

Captain Aaron Finch, who can be explosive when in full flight, totally misjudged the bounce from a Lungi Ngidi delivery and was out lbw soon after for five.

He mistakenly opted not to review with Australia floundering at 8-3 as replays revealed the ball would have gone over the stumps.

The first four of the innings didn't come until the 12th over when Chris Lynn drove a full-toss to the boundary but he couldn't build on the momentum, caught behind for 15 on review after the umpire initially gave him not out.

ALSO READ | Ravichandran Ashwin believes in toil in search of rhythm and clues for success in Australia

Another review saw a fuming Glenn Maxwell gone for 11 with Phehlukwayo just getting his fingers under the ball for a catch at mid-on.

Left-hander Carey, in the side as wicketkeeper after Tim Paine was dropped, kept the scoreboard slowly ticking over but he fell attempting to scoop an Imran Tahir ball over the head of de Kock.

Some late fireworks from Coulter-Nile, including a big six, took Australia past 150.

Australia vs South Africa Glenn Maxwell

