Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya restrict West Indies to 109 in first T20

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav (C) celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Darren Bravo during the first T20 match in Kolkata. | AP

By IANS

KOLKATA: Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and debutant Krunal Pandya spun a web around the West Indies batsmen in a joint spell of eight overs to restrict them to a paltry 109/8 in 20 overs in the first of the three T20 Internationals at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

The Windies were reduced to 34/3 in seven overs when Pandya -- who had misfielded in only the second ball of the innings -- was brought in.

The elder brother of injured Hardik got rid of comeback man Kieron Pollard and gave away just 15 runs while senior pro Kuldeep scalped three wickets leaking 13 runs.

After 15 overs, the tourists had managed just 63 runs, losing 7 wickets.

Fabien Allen top-scored for the Windies with a counter-attacking 27 off 20 balls (4x4) while Keemo Paul remained unbeaten on 15 alongwith Khari Pierre (9 not out).

West Indies crossed the 100-run mark riding a big 19th over which fetched 16 runs off Umesh Yadav (1/36).

Jasprit Bumrah (1/27) and debutant Khaleel Ahmed (1/16) also got a wicket apiece.

The tourists were off to the worst possible start, losing both openers inside the first four overs, and in ludicrous fashion.

First, Denesh Ramdin (2) poked tentatively at a Umesh delivery outside the off-stump that flew to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps.

In the next over, a comical run out led to in-form Shai Hope (14) -- who replaced injured Andre Russell at the last minute in the squad -- making the long walk back to the pavilion.

After flicking Khaleel to midwicket, Hope called for a non-existent run but decided midway to backtrack on his decision and for some reason started running towards the non-striker's end.

India nearly didn't get the run out, with KL Rahul lobbing a throw way over Karthik's head, but Manish Pandey at backward point collected, ran to the stumps and broke them.

With Simron Hetmyer at the other end, there was confusion about who is the batsman out before it was checked that Hetmyer had made the crease before Hope.

Khaleel returned with a maiden over as the Windies could never recover from the early setback.

Hetmyer -- who scored 106 in the first ODI in Guwahati -- top edged Bumrah to short fine leg with Karthik sprinting from behind the stumps to complete the catch.

After six overs, the tourists were tottering at 31/3.

Pollard (14) -- back in the mix for the first time in a year -- hit the first six of the innings in the eighth over off debutant Krunal to raise hopes of a big one from the veteran.

But just before the halfway mark, Krunal got the back of his Mumbai Indians' teammate who holed out to Manish Pandey at long-on.

Kuldeep then removed Darren Bravo (5) and Rovman Powell (4) in quick succession as the hapless Windies found the fence after 39 balls when debutant Pierre hit Kuldeep for a four.

The Windies then managed some runs at the death to post 109/8 as Umesh bowled poorly in the 19th over.

Brief scores: West Indies 109/8 in 20 overs (Fabien Allen 27; Kuldeep Yadav 3/13) vs India

