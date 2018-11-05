Home Sport Cricket

Gautam Gambhir slams BCCI, Bengal cricket body after Azharuddin rings bell at Eden Gardens

Gambhir vented his frustration on Twitter after seeing the former signal the start of the match at iconic Eden Gardens.

Published: 05th November 2018 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Azharuddin rang the bell at Eden Gardens before India vs West Indies T20I. (Photo |Twitter)

Mohammad Azharuddin rang the bell at Eden Gardens before India vs West Indies T20I. (Photo |Twitter)

By Online Desk

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has expressed disappointment over Mohammed Azharuddin, who as part of a  new custom, rang the bell at the iconic Eden Gardens to signal the start of the first T20I between India and West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

The former captain had been called for the ceremony by the Cricket Association of Bengal but Gambhir believes Azharuddin’s presence was against the BCCI’s no-tolerance policy against corruption.

He wrote on Twitter, "India may have won today at Eden but I am sorry @bcci, CoA &CAB lost. Looks like the No Tolerance Policy against Corrupt takes a leave on Sundays! I know he was allowed to contest HCA polls but then this is shocking....The bell is ringing, hope the powers that be are listening."

Azharuddin played 99 Tests and 334 One-Day Internationals for India before he was banned by the BCCI for his involvement in the 2000 match-fixing scandal. The ban was, however, lifted in 2012 by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which termed the punishment ‘unsustainable’.

In January 2017, BCCI disallowed Azharuddin from contesting Hyderabad Cricket Association elections due to lack of clarity on the status of his ban by the board. Earlier this year, the the cricket borad gave him a green signal to contest the polls saying that he was no longer prohibited from holding any position in the BCCI, ICC or any other affiliate bodies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Cricket Association Gautam Gambhir Mohammed Azharuddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp