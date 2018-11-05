Home Sport Cricket

India vs West Indies: 130 will be tough to chase on Lucknow track, says curator

Lucknow is hosting an international cricket match after 24 long years with the newly-built Ekana Stadium making its debut.

Published: 05th November 2018 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Team India

Indian Cricket Team. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Twenty20 is always considered to be a batsmen-friendly format but the second Twenty20 International between India and West Indies here on Tuesday is expected to be a low scoring affair, according to a local curator.

Lucknow is hosting an international cricket match after 24 long years with the newly-built Ekana Stadium making its debut.

But going by a local curator, the cricket-crazy fans of the city are up for a dampener as anything above 130 would be a winning score for the team batting first.

"It won't be a high-scoring game for sure. The pitch has long dead grass on both sides with cracks in between. It will be a slow bouncing wicket and spinners are expected to play a big part from the beginning," the curator told PTI.

ALSO READ: Dominant India eye another series win over West Indies in Lucknow's debut

"The pitch is made of soil exported from Odisha's Bolangir which is famous for its slow nature. Both the teams will find it difficult to score runs and hit big shots with long square boundaries," he added.

BCCI's chief curator Daljit Singh was in charge of the wicket here from the beginning and he prepared the pitch with the help of UPCA curators like Ravindra Chauhan, Shiv Kumar and Surendra.

Another curator who worked on the surface said had local soil been used to prepare the pitch, it would have been a run-fest on Tuesday.

Besides the surface, another important factor which is expected to play spoilsport is dew.

"The outfield is perfect and fast, but dew is definitely going to play a big part. The winter is setting in North India now and dew is going to play a big role from the first ball. So, the ball won't be racing towards the boundary and the batsmen will have to do a lot of running," the local curator said.

The first T20 International of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens was also a low-scoring tie with West Indies managing just 109 for 8 after being sent into bat, a target which India chased down with five wickets in hand in 17.5 overs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lucknow T20 India v West Indies Ekana Stadium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp