Indrajith’s century saves Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: THE result was inevitable for Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. The only thing to look forward to on Day Four was if the hosts will go for Madhya Pradesh’s first innings total of 393, given how flat the surface had behaved right through the match.

Of course, to get as many on a single day isn’t an easy task. Especially here in Dindigul where one had to be more watchful of the weather than the pitch. But as TN captain Baba Indrajith said later, his team, at no point, were thinking of eclipsing MP’s total in search of three points as against the one point each team received as the Ranji fixture ended with the first innings incomplete. When rain stopped play at 3.45 pm, Tamil Nadu had made 236/4.

But on Sunday, Tamil Nadu still needed to ensure what was almost a foregone conclusion. India opener Murali Vijay and Abhinav Mukund started on a steady note with the former especially scoring three eye-catching boundaries before losing his wicket to Avesh Khan.

Abhinav, who had a good outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, showed enough evidence that his form had carried over to the longer format. But his attempt to take on left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma ended at the hands of mid-on fielder. After losing two of their experienced openers in quick succession, Indrajith, in the company of his twin brother Aparajith, ensured the hosts did not suffer further hiccups. The 80-run stand for fourth wicket was dominated by the captain, who was particularly severe against the spinners.
Post lunch, with dark clouds hovering around, MP bowlers came in hard, perhaps in one last attempt, but Indrajith rose to the challenge. Avesh, though, created a bit of uneasiness first by cleaning up Aparajith with the batsman completely missing the line and off-stump.

In came Vijay Shankar and Avesh greeted him with a yorker that disturbed the woodwork, but only for the umpire to call no-ball, sending the bowler to his knees. Having received a wake-up call, Vijay ensured he gave company to his captain in a 54-run stand.

Once Vijay was dismissed by Mihir Hirwani, Indrajith took charge. With Anirudh Sita Ram for company, he dominated the MP attack and completed a well deserved century with a six of Sharma. Minutes later, it poured for one final time as the match ended in a draw.

More than his hundred, Indrajith was especially delighted for his bowlers. “It was really a good effort from them to restrict them to 393 on this pitch. With two days left, we believed we could overcome their total. But after losing an entire day to rain, we had little choice,” he said.

Andhra get three

In another Group B match, Andhra Pradesh secured three points by gaining the first innings lead against Punjab.

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com

