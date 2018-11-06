HitMan's New High: Rohit Sharma becomes India's highest run-getter in T20s, scores record fourth ton

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Rohit Sharma Tuesday achieved twin milestones, first by surpassing regular captain Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals followed by the most number of centuries in the shortest format.

Rohit hit an unbeaten 111 off 61 balls to complete his fourth ton in T20 Internationals.

When he reached a personal score of 11, he surpassed Kohli's India record of 2101 runs.

After today's innings, Rohit now has 2202 runs to jump to the second spot in the all-time list led by New Zealander Martin Guptill (2271).

Rohit achieved his feat in style, clobbering a 149kph delivery off pacer Oshane Thomas over the mid-off boundary in the fifth over.

Before Tuesday, Kohli held the record, amassing 2101 runs from 62 T20 matches at an average of 48.88.

Rohit took 86 matches to reach the milestone.