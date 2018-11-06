Home Sport Cricket

HitMan's New High: Rohit Sharma becomes India's highest run-getter in T20s, scores record fourth ton

Rohit hit an unbeaten 111 off 61 balls to complete his fourth ton in T20 Internationals.

Published: 06th November 2018 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the 2nd T20I match against West Indies at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow Nov. 6 2018. | PTI

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Rohit Sharma Tuesday achieved twin milestones, first by surpassing regular captain Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals followed by the most number of centuries in the shortest format.

Rohit hit an unbeaten 111 off 61 balls to complete his fourth ton in T20 Internationals.

When he reached a personal score of 11, he surpassed Kohli's India record of 2101 runs.

After today's innings, Rohit now has 2202 runs to jump to the second spot in the all-time list led by New Zealander Martin Guptill (2271).

Rohit achieved his feat in style, clobbering a 149kph delivery off pacer Oshane Thomas over the mid-off boundary in the fifth over.

Before Tuesday, Kohli held the record, amassing 2101 runs from 62 T20 matches at an average of 48.88.

Rohit took 86 matches to reach the milestone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli India Vs Windies Second T20

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp