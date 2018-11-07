Home Sport Cricket

Khaleel Ahmed himself wanted to bowl with new ball: Rohit Sharma

Rohit was impressed with the youngster, who himself sought the new ball from his skipper.

Published: 07th November 2018 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Khaleel Ahmed

India's Khaleel Ahmed . (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: India captain Rohit Sharma today said that Khaleel Ahmed's ability to swing the white kookaburra upfront gives the team an option to use their premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah differently in the shortest format.

Rohit was impressed with the youngster, who himself sought the new ball from his skipper.

"Khaleel wanted the new ball and he initially looks to swing it and he has taken up the challenge well. Bumrah has been the premier bowler for us and the way we use him in T20s is different to ODIs. And when Khaleel bowls that kind of a spell upfront that helps us," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Khaleel on his part was happy that he was up for the challenge.

"I had more responsibility today as I was bowling with the new ball. I had read the pitch well when we were batting," said Khaleel, who is still finetuning certain areas in his bowling.

"I am working on my bowling arm as well as on my non-bowling arm with Bharat Arun (bowling coach) sir during practice sessions."

His skipper also spoke about how it took some time to figure out the 22-yard strip.

"It was a new pitch, so we wanted to understand how the wicket is behaving. Hence, we took so much time to understand what the pitch is doing. And we carried on from there."

He was happy that people could go home smiling on the eve of Diwali.

"Whenever you get an opportunity, you try and do well. Everyone will go home smiling. That's what we play for. Glad we could win the game and win the series. You know Dhawan's natural instinct is to put pressure on the bowlers, but we decided to take our time.

"The partnership at the top was very important. The 120-plus stand was crucial and KL finished off well. This is a wonderful stadium - one of the best we have played in. Just want to thank the crowd for coming out and supporting us in huge numbers," Rohit said.

Rival skipper Carlos Brathwaite lamented that batting did let his team down.

"This is hard to digest but we need to take the positives before we play the final game. They batted well without losing a wicket in the initial overs. Our batting continues to let us down. We got a young group guys so we need to appreciate the positives.

"We are still trying to find the right opening combination. It's difficult to choose the perfect batting pair but we're trying. We need to make the best decisions we think. Hopefully, in the third game, we'll put up a better performance," said the Windies skipper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Khaleel Ahmed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp