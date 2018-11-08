Actor Siddharth slams Indian captain Virat Kohli for his 'leave country' comment

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Virat Kohli recorded a promotional video for his newly launched app, Virat Kohli Official App while celebrating his 30th birthday on Monday.

During the promotional video, the charismatic cricketer was reacting to comments, during which he came across a cricket fan’s note which said, "He (Virat Kohli) is an overrated batsman. Nothing seems special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsman more than these Indians."

Kohli lost his cool after reading the message and slammed the fan for his comment. He said, "I don't think you should live in India. Go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries?"

While adding that he didn’t mind any sort of dislike towards him, the Indian skipper felt that one should get his priorities sorted before posting such comments.

This statement did not go down well with Twitter users, many of whom attacked Kohli for his harsh statement.

Actor Siddharth, who is known for his active presence on Twitter, blasted Kohli for his poor choice of words used against the fan.

His tweet reads, "If you want to remain King Kohli it may be time to teach yourself to think 'What would Dravid say?' before speaking in future. What an idiotic set of words to come from an India captain!"

It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli reacts to Siddharth's tweet.

Currently, the Indian skipper has been rested for the ongoing three-match T20 series against West Indies, while Siddharth is busy filming for Tamil flick 'Shaitan Ka Bachcha'.